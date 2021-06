FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on MSNBC

Clint Watts

May 29, 2018

MSNBC

The Russians used disinformation as part of its effort to influence the 2016 election. Kasie Hunt talks with former FBI Special Agent and cyber security expert Clint Watts, author of the new book “Messing With The Enemy” about the threat that disinformation continues to pose to the U.S., and what can be done to counteract it.

