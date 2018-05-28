FPRI’s Dominic Tierney Quoted in Financial Times

Dominic Tierney

May 28, 2018

Financial Times

Law and order was once the preserve of the government and public sector agencies. But as Rana Foroohar writes in this week’s column, the age of mass data collection is increasingly pulling private sector companies into the process of crime fighting and intelligence gathering. This has civil society groups seriously worried — with particular fears about the use of algorithms to “predict” where crimes might occur and by whom, because they tend to replicate and even increase bias against minority groups. One study quoted by Rana found that big data had fundamentally changed the nature of policing, making it less about reacting to crime and more about mass surveillance.

Continue Reading