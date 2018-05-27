FPRI’s Joshua Krasna Quoted in The Arab Weekly

Joshua Krasna

May 27, 2018

The Arab Weekly

Encouraged by the Trump administration, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are quietly exploring closer cooperation with Israel against regional rival Iran despite the violence in the Gaza Strip, analysts said.

The Gulf countries’ cautious movement is determined by the perception of the common threat represented by Iran.

Israel faced criticism from Riyadh and other Arab capitals after its troops killed more than 60 Palestinians on May 14. The violence was in part triggered by the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem and by US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise the city as the capital of Israel.

