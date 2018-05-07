Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s June Teufel-Dreyer Quoted in The Japan Times

The Japan Times 

Wednesday’s trilateral summit with China and South Korea will afford Japan something it has craved for weeks: a chance to demonstrate to the world that it remains one of the key global players contributing to the fast-changing diplomatic climate on the Korean Peninsula.

But with China’s stance on North Korea fundamentally different from Japan’s, any agreement the trio will hammer out over the regime will likely be symbolic at best, with Beijing inclined to avoid delving too much into any sensitive detail that could compromise ties with Tokyo, analysts said.

