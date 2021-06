FPRI’s June Teufel-Dreyer Quoted in The New York Times

June Teufel Dreyer

May 9, 2018

The New York Times

In announcing his decision to exit the Iran nuclear accord, President Trump said he also wanted to send a signal about the kind of hard bargain he plans to drive with another longtime American adversary, North Korea.

Many analysts in Asia greeted the move with skepticism, however, saying it would instead jeopardize the goals of a planned summit meeting between Mr. Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

