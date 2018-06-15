FPRI Hosts a Delegation from Eastern Europe and Central Asia

On June 7, the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program welcomed a group of deputy ministers from Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The meeting facilitated a rich discussion between foreign deputy ministers and FPRI scholars. Ministers learned more about FPRI’s initiatives, and scholars gained insight on the challenges facing the minister’s respective countries.

FPRI’s Eurasia Program is the fastest growing program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. The program was founded in 2015 and seeks to examine the political, security, economic, and social trends shaping Europe and Eurasia. The Program offers a multi-year focus on the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions as well as analysis of Russian Foreign Policy. Other areas of research include the Russia Political Economy Project and the Bear Market Brief, which examine the links between Russia’s economy and its political system. The initiative also includes the Democracy at Risk Initiative, which analyzes trends of democratization and authoritarian pushback in Eurasia.

The deputy ministers visited Philadelphia as part of the Young Leadership Program 2018, hosted by Citizen Diplomacy International Philadelphia and Strategeast. The program offers participants insights on key elements of Western democratic institutions, including the role of the press, advocacy and citizen engagement, Western business code of conduct, transparency and ethics, federalism, state vs. national government, and the separation of powers.

In attendance were:

Manuchehr Ismatullo Hokimzoda, Sector Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs to the Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan, Republic of Tajikistan

Natalya Pan, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Justice, Republic of Kazakhstan

Nino Tandilashvili, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, Georgia

Olimjon Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Information Technologies and Communications, Uzbekistan

Azamat Kaparovich Zhamankulov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Kyrgyz Republic

FPRI looks forward to collaborating with the attendees and to hosting similar events in the future.