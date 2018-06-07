FPRI Names Seven New Fellows and Expands Its Board of Advisors

June 7, 2018

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is pleased to announce that Colin P. Clarke, Antulio Echevarria, Julia Gray, Darryl Hart, Michael Neiberg, Marvin C. Ott, and Nick Trickett have been named fellows at FPRI.

John H. Maurer, the Alfred Thayer Mahan Professor Grand Strategy and Sea Power at the US Naval War College and a senior fellow at FPRI, has been named to the FPRI Board of Advisors

Colin P. Clarke – Senior Fellow, Program in National Security

Clarke is a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, where his research focuses on terrorism, insurgency and criminal networks. At RAND, Clarke has directed studies on ISIS financing, the future of terrorism and transnational crime, and lessons learned from all insurgencies between the end of WWII and 2009. He is also an associate fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT), a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty, and a lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University, where he teaches courses on terrorism, insurgency and the future of warfare.

Clarke has briefed his research at a range of national and international security forums, including the U.S. Army War College, US Air Force Special Operations School, Society for Terrorism Research International Conference, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and the Counter ISIS Financing Group (CIFG), which is part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. He has testified before Congress several times as an expert witness on terrorism.

He appears frequently in the media, has been quoted in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, and has published his research in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, Politico, Lawfare, and numerous scholarly journals, including Small Wars & Insurgencies, Historical Methods, and Military Operations Research.Clarke is the author of Terrorism, Inc.: The Financing of Terrorism, Insurgency, and Irregular Warfare, published in 2015 by Praeger Security International and is currently working on Terrorism: The Essential Reference Guide, also by Praeger and due to be published in 2018. He received his Ph.D. in international security policy from the University of Pittsburgh.

Antulio J. Echevarria – Senior Fellow, Program in National Security

Echevarria is the editor of the US Army War College Quarterly, Parameters. He holds a doctorate in modern history from Princeton University, and is the author of five books: After Clausewitz (Kansas 2001), Clausewitz and Contemporary War (Oxford 2007), Imagining Future War (PSI 2007), Reconsidering the American Way of War (Georgetown 2014), and Military Strategy: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford 2017) as well as numerous articles and monographs on strategic thinking, military theory, and military history. He is former US Army officer and a graduate of the US Military Academy, the US Army Command and General Staff College, and the US Army War College. He has also completed a NATO Fulbright Fellowship and was a Visiting Research Fellow at Oxford University in 2011-12. He is an external board member of the Institute for the Study of War and Strategy at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. He is currently working on a critical analysis of modern US strategic thinking for Cambridge University Press.

Julia Gray, Senior Fellow

Julia Gray is an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, where she specializes in international relations with a focus on international political economy. She received her PhD in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles; MSc with distinction in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics. Her research centers on international economic relations and economic organizations in emerging markets. Her book The Company States Keep: International Economic Organizations and Investor Perceptions in Emerging Markets was published in 2013 by Cambridge University Press and was awarded the 2013 Lepgold Book Prize for the best book published in international relations. In 2013-2014, she was a visiting scholar at the Niehaus Center for Globalization and Governance at Princeton University . She is currently working on a second book manuscript on implementation and adaptation in international economic organizations over time.

D.G. Hart – Novakovic Fellow, Center for the Study of America and the West

A graduate of Temple University and a native of the Delaware Valley, Hart received his Ph. D. in U.S. history from The Johns Hopkins University and has taught history at Hillsdale College since 2010. He studies the history of religion and society and is the author of many books, including most recently, Damning Words: The Life and Religious Times of H. L. Mencken (Eerdmans 2016); Calvinism: A History (Yale 2013); and From Billy Graham to Sarah Palin: Evangelicals and the Betrayal of American Conservatism (Eerdmans 2011). He is currently finishing a book for Cornell University Press on Roman Catholics and American exceptionalism after World War II and, for Oxford University Press, a spiritual biography of Benjamin Franklin. He is also a frequent contributor to the Wall Street Journal.

Michael Neiberg – Senior Fellow, Center for the Study of America and the West

Neiberg is the inaugural Chair of War Studies in the Department of National Security and Strategy at the United States Army War College. His published work specializes on the First and Second World Wars, notably the American and French experiences. He is the author of many books, including Dance of the Furies: Europe and the Outbreak of World War I; Potsdam: The End of World War II and the Remaking of Europe; and, most recently, The Path to War: How the First World War Created Modern America.

Marvin C. Ott – Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Marvin C. Ott is a Visiting Professor at Johns Hopkins University and Senior Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. He served as Professor of National Security Policy, National War College, and Faculty Fellow at the Institute for National and Strategic Studies, National Defense University. He has held a variety of positions in government, including senior manager at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment, senior East Asia analyst at the CIA, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Nick Trickett – Associate Scholar, Eurasia Program

Trickett is the Editor of BMB Russia, FPRI’s daily briefing on the Russian economy, and a blog manager, columnist, and contributor covering Russian energy. He writes the Tuesday Energy Outlook column as well as the Eurasia Roundup, a twice-monthly supplement on Eurasia. He is a contributor for Global Risk Insights and writes for outlets like The Diplomat and Oilprice.com. He has experience working on the Hill as well as for the Hudson Institute, Foreign Policy Initiative, and Center for Strategic and International Studies. He holds an MA in Eurasian studies through the European University at St. Petersburg. He focuses on energy security, economic foreign policy, Russia within China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and political economy in the post-Soviet space.

John H. Maurer – Board of Advisors

Maurer serves as the Alfred Thayer Mahan Professor of Grand Strategy and Sea Power in the Strategy and Policy Department at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He is a graduate of Yale University and holds an M.A.L.D. and Ph.D. in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. Before joining the faculty of the Naval War College, he served as executive editor of Orbis: A Journal of World Affairs, and held the position of senior research fellow at the FPRI. He served on the Secretary of the Navy’s advisory committee on naval history. In addition, he is the author or editor of books examining the outbreak of the First World War, military interventions in the developing world, naval arms control between the two world wars, and a study about Winston Churchill’s views on British foreign policy and strategy. His current research includes work on Winston Churchill and Great Britain’s decline as a world power. At the Naval War College, he served for eight years as Chair of the Strategy and Policy Department. He teaches a special advanced course on strategy and a popular elective course on Churchill as a statesman and war leader. In recognition for his contribution to professional military education, he has received both the U.S. Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award and Superior Civilian Service Award.

John joins Adam Garfinkle, Shirin Tahir-Kheli, and Vladimir Tismaneanu as our fourth Advisor to get his or her professional start in the field of International Relations at FPRI.