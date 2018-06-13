FPRI’s Avery Goldstein Quoted in Xinhua Net

A nation must think before it acts.
The landmark Singapore summit between top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump was a commendable, historic achievement by both sides, said U.S. experts.
“Grand, overarching and forward-looking principles that form a durable basis for peace, reconciliation and prosperity have been agreed upon,” said Sourabh Gupta, senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, D.C., in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.