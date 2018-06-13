FPRI’s Avery Goldstein Quoted in Xinhua Net

Avery Goldstein

June 13, 2018

Xinhua Net

The landmark Singapore summit between top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump was a commendable, historic achievement by both sides, said U.S. experts.

“Grand, overarching and forward-looking principles that form a durable basis for peace, reconciliation and prosperity have been agreed upon,” said Sourabh Gupta, senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, D.C., in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.

