FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Bloomberg

Clint Watts

June 1, 2018

Bloomberg

Torsten Slok, Chief International Economist at Deutsche Bank, on jobs, the global economy, Italy and the euro. David Weil, Dean of the Heller School at Brandeis University, discusses wage stagnation, and whether it’s reflected in consumer data. Clint Watts, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, discusses his new book, “Messing With The Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians and Fake News.” Debbie Shon, trade lawyer with Quinn Emanuel, and former VP of International Trade and Public Policy at U.S. Steel, on Trump’s steel tariffs.

