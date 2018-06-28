FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on PRI

Clint Watts

June 28, 2018

PRI

Ahead of Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday, Facebook pages criticizing the leftist frontrunner feature posts with thousands of “likes” and no other reactions or comments, suggesting automation, a report on Thursday from the Atlantic Council said.

Many “likes” on the pages attacking Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor mounting his third campaign for the presidency, came from Brazil, the Washington-based think tank said. One human “like” came from a user claiming to run a group of social media specialists for hire.

Continue Reading