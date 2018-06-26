FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on WGBH

Clint Watts

June 26, 2018

WGBH

While border wars, trade wars and culture wars dominate the headlines, the investigation into Russia’s cyberwar and potential ties to the Trump campaign quietly rages on. So far, no determination has been made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller about presidential collusion or obstruction, but one thing has come into focus: how Russia used social media to meddle with our minds. According Clint Watts, a former FBI special agent and a cyber security expert, it’s been going on longer than you might have guessed. In his new book, Messing With The Enemy: Surviving In A Social Media World Of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, And Fake News, Watts chronicles the disturbing efforts used to influence the American people — and how we can protect ourselves from falling prey to it in the future. He joined Jim Braude to discuss.

