FPRI’S Clint Watts Featured on WHYY

Clint Watts

June 22, 2018

WHYY

Former FBI special agent and counterterrorism expert CLINT WATTS was among the first people to publicly sound the alarm on Russia’s efforts to disrupt the 2016 Presidential election. He has been tracking the Russian disinformation campaign since 2015 and has repeatedly warned politicians and the public about Russia’s attempts to undermine democracy. Watts comes in today to talk about cybercriminals, social media, fake news, bots, and trolls and the countries that use them. Watt’s new book is, Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News.

Continue Reading