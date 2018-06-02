Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Wired

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Wired

THE CURRENT MEDIA landscape of “fake news” and conspiracy theories is challenging for anyone, even a former FBI special agent like Clint Watts. In his new book Messing with the Enemy, he relates some of the lessons he’s learned from talking to terrorists and spies online.

“Everybody falls for fake news or gets manipulated one way or another,” Watts says in Episode 311 of the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “You’ve got to focus not on the individual content, but the disseminators of that content over time.”

