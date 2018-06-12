FPRI’s Clint Watts Interviewed on The Slate

A nation must think before it acts.
Clint Watts is a man of many strengths. He’s a former FBI agent and a cybersecurity expert. He can break down information warfare to bleary-eyed U.S. senators. He’s been known to track al-Shabaab adherents on Twitter. Watts returns to The Gist to explain how the U.S. government underestimated Russia, and how he himself fell for fake news when trying to protect his daughter. Watts’ new book is Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News.
In the Spiel, the folly of Donald Trump’s new friendship with Kim Jong-un.