FPRI’s Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Featured in Markets Insider

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

July 20, 2018

Markets Insider

The North Korean economy saw its steepest decline in 20 years in 2017, according to South Korea’s central bank, as the isolated country faces mounting sanctions.

Real gross domestic product in North Korea fell by 3.5% last year, the Bank of Korea said in a statement Friday, the largest decline since 1997 when the country suffered a devastating famine. North Korea doesn’t independently publish figures on economic growth.

Continue Reading