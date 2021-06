FPRI’s Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Featured in The Wall Street Journal

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

July 29, 2018

The Wall Street Journal

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeoarrived in Pyongyang this month to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program, leader Kim Jong Un was out of town—visiting a potato farm and factory in the country’s impoverished north, according to state media.

