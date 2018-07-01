FPRI’S Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in The Washington Times

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

July 1, 2018

The Washington Times

The Trump administration has insisted repeatedly that tough international sanctions will remain in place until North Korean leader Kim Jong-un honors his commitment to permanently give up his nuclear arsenal. But with President Trump proclaiming via Twitter that the Korean Peninsula nuclear crisis is “over,” there are growing signs other countries looking to do business with Pyongyang aren’t willing to wait that long.

North and South Korea are talking of re-establishing rail links and improving the North’s road networks, with an eye on facilitating further deals.

Russia is considering energy opportunities, including a gas pipeline, with the Kim regime.

