Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Featured in Albawaba

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Scholars in the News

FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Featured in Albawaba

Home / News / FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Featured in Albawaba

FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Featured in Albawaba


Albawaba

To say that Iran and Israel are enemies is a criminal understatement.

Both countries trade threats of annihilation as a matter of routine. Each side’s military developments are closely watched and mirrored by the other as both try to maintain dominance.

Iran’s ruler,  Ayatollah Khamenei, likes to call Israel things like the “Little Satan,” and a ‘cancerous tumor.’ Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likes to say things like “Iran is devouring one nation after the other and compares Iran to Nazi Germany.

Continue Reading

 