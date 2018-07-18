Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in Vanity Fair

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Scholars in the News

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in Vanity Fair

Home / News / FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in Vanity Fair

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in Vanity Fair


Vanity Fair 

As the White House trained its attention on the spectacle surrounding the meeting of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the Trump administration was largely ignoring a more potent danger back home. The Trump-Putin summit, after all, is mostly a media event—an opportunity for Trump to size up his adversary and, in the court of public opinion, try to convert him to a friend. Back in Washington, however, the bureaucrats, analysts, and officials responsible for resisting Russia’s clandestine actions are facing another threat: neglect. For the past 18 months, the Trump administration has been at war with itself over Russia—or, perhaps more accurately, at war with its Russophile president.

Continue Reading 