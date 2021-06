FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on NBC 2 WGRZ

Clint Watts

July 18, 2018

NBC 2 WGRZ

President Donald Trump’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin raised alarms with U.S. election experts who worry the exchange will empower Moscow to sway voters before the midterm elections.

“Trump’s behavior has likely emboldened Putin and the interference efforts,” said John Wonderlich, executive director at the Sunlight Foundation. “It’s stunning to have the president of the United States essentially hang out a welcome sign” for hackers.

Continue Reading