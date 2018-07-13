Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Politics USA

Scholars in the News

FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Politics USA

Politics USA

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Clint Watts said on Morning Joetoday that congressional Republicans, as well as President Donald Trump, are acting like Russian pawns.  “It’s almost as if they are carrying out a script from a Russian influence operation.” Watts said.

The cybersecurity expert told Joe Scarborough how he believed such an influence operation would work.  He said the president and his GOP allies seemed to be pushing propaganda and strategic goals right out of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin playbook.

