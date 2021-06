FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on WBUR

Clint Watts

July 25, 2018

WBUR

Russia is continuing to interfere in U.S. elections, former FBI agent Clint Watts says.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Watts (@selectedwisdom), a cybersecurity analyst with the Foreign Policy Research Institute and author of the book “Messing with the Enemy,” about strategies Russia employed to interfere in the 2016 election and what Russia hopes to achieve.

