FPRI’s Stephen Blank Featured in The Philadelphia Inquirer

Stephen Blank

July 25, 2018

The Philadelphia Inquirer

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, members were champing at the bit to get answers to the burning question in Washington: What did (or didn’t) President Trump deliver to Vladimir Putin in their one-on-one meeting in Helsinki, at which only interpreters were present?

