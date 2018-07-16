U.S.-Russia Relations are Stuck on Repeat

Nikolas K. Gvosdev

July 16, 2018

The National Interest

Prior to the summit meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin, I contributed to the “Russia Matters” expert survey about likely outcomes from the meeting. My assessment was that the “normalization [of U.S.-Russia relations] cannot occur as long as Putin and Trump are respective presidents; normalization of the relationship can only occur in a post–Putin/post–Trump environment.” I saw nothing coming out of Helsinki that would cause me to revise this assessment.

Continue Reading