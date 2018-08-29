FPRI Trustee John Lehman Speaks on Trump and John McCain for the New York Times

“Trump has been a catalyst for him to speak more strongly and more vigorously about the need for those things that Trump doesn’t do,” said John F. Lehman Jr., who served as secretary of the Navy under President Ronald Reagan.

Mr. Lehman, who visited with Mr. McCain at his picturesque home near Sedona, Ariz., every month for the last year, said he did not believe the funeral arrangements were “directed against Trump.” But he added, “Trump was definitely a catalyst to get him focused on pushing those symbolic issues.”

