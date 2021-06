FPRI’s Brandon Friedman Quoted in Iran News Update

Brandon Friedman

August 7, 2018

Iran News Update

The Iranian rial’s value dropped to record lows last week, and politicians, meanwhile, are searching for a way out of the economic crisis facing the Islamic Republic with the imposition of US sanctions. Following US President Trump’s announcement that the United States would exit the 2015 international agreement designed to keep Tehran from building nuclear weapons, the first set of US sanctions suspended under the nuclear accord go into force on August 6th.

