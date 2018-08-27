FPRI’s Chris Miller Cited on Just Security

Chris Miller

August 27, 2018

Just Security

Most forecasts say the Russian economy is likely to stagnate for the foreseeable future, said Chris Miller, assistant professor of international history at Tufts University’s Fletcher School and author of The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy: Mikhail Gorbachev and the Collapse of the USSR. But for certain sectors like services and consumer goods, Russia remains an important market, and the risk of expropriation of property is much lower than for companies that have major property interests there, such as energy conglomerates or manufacturers, Miller said.

