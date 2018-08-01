FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured in UNODC

Clint Watts

August 1, 2018

UNODC

Terrorism continues to present a serious threat to international peace and security, affecting many UN Member States, their populations and socio-economic development. Within the framework provided by the UN through 19 universal instruments, Security Council resolutions and Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, different challenges and approaches can apply to counter-terrorism efforts at the international, regional and national levels.

Recognizing the important role which respect for the Rule of Law and fundamental human rights play in effective counter-terrorism measures, the series of Modules on Counter-Terrorism Education, developed within the Education for Justice (E4J) initiative, aim to provide a relevant and valuable resource for lecturers teaching courses on counter-terrorism in universities and academic institutions across the world.

