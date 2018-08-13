FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Bloomberg

Clint Watts

August 13, 2018

Bloomberg

Clint Watts, a former FBI special agent and Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, discusses Russia’s continued hacking into U.S. elections, and eroding White House security. Win Thin, Global Head of Emerging Markets F/X for Brown Brothers Harriman, on the Turkish lira and signs of EM contagion. Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist for INTL FCStone, on why corn will be the long-term ag commodities winner. Matthew Martin, Mideast Finance Reporter for Bloomberg, on Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund reported to be in talks to invest in a Tesla buyout.

Continue Reading