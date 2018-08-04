FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on Liberty Nation

A nation must think before it acts.
“Coordinated inauthentic behavior” is the latest term coined by Facebook to describe the attempted disruption of the 2016 presidential election. In a recently released foreign influence report from the social media giant, a new covert threat by “bad actors” was discovered, eradicated, and published for all the world to see.
Except the “actors” they purposely omitted from the report – some of the most racially charged and divisive groups targeting the neo-commie liberals, Hispanics, and blacks to sow political discord.
Why would Facebook not include these groups in their report?