FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on MSNBC

Clint Watts

August 15, 2018

MSNBC

A shiny object with ‘chilling’ consequences. Trump is facing widespread condemnation after pulling the security clearance of fmr. CIA Director John Brennan – a frequent critic of Pres. Trump. Andrea Mitchell, Peter Baker, & Clint Watts join to discuss.

Continue Reading