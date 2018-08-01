FPRI’s Clint Watts Featured on The Hill

Clint Watts

August 1, 2018

The Hill

A former FBI special agent who tracked the online activity of extremist groups in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election said this week that he believes Russian hacking and disinformation campaigns in 2016 helped President Trump get elected.

“Yes. I think just alone the hacking, particularly of the [Democratic National Committee] and the time to release by WikiLeaks and DCLeaks and others of hacked materials offset the media narrative,” Clint Watts said on the Yahoo News podcast “Bots & Ballots” when asked if Russian hacking efforts helped Trump get elected.

