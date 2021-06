FPRI’s Dov Zakheim Quoted in Roll Call

A public dressing-down from McCain gave Pentagon officials a shot of urgency as they crossed the Potomac to their desks, said Dov Zakheim, who served as the Pentagon’s comptroller under President George W. Bush. “I always have felt, and one of the things I’ve always admired about him, is he has a phenomenal sense of right and wrong,” he said.

