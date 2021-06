FPRI’s Jason Steinhauer Interviewed on North Carolina Public Radio

Jason Steinhauer

August 15, 2018

North Carolina Public Radio

Though we tend to think of history as a synonym for the past, academic researchers show us history is the struggle to tell accurate stories about complex events and provide relevance for today. In this episode, we talk with Jason Steinhauer, Director of the Lepage Center for History in the Public Interest at Villanova University, about how historians are engaged in contemporary public communication efforts.

