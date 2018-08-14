FPRI’s June Teufel Dreyer Cited in SupChina

June Teufel Dreyer

August 14, 2018

SupChina

For at least half a year now, China has regularly warned Donald Trump against taking a zero-sum view of U.S.-China trade. Last Friday, the Communist Party’s house newspaper, the People’s Daily, seemed to admit that the effort was futile. It complained (in Chinese) — among other things, which you can read about in SupChina Access — of a “zero-sum mentality” in the U.S., and that “no matter what China does, in the eyes of the United States, China’s development has already ‘damaged the supremacy of the United States.’”

That’s partially right, as far as Trump, and the anger in America that he channels, is concerned. But the “zero-sum” accusation goes both ways.

Continue Reading