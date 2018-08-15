FPRI’s June Teuful Dreyer Cited in Focus Taiwan News Channel

June Teufel Dreyer

August 15, 2018

Focus Taiwan News Channel

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Amid China’s increasing pressure on Taiwan, the United States and Taiwan should conduct joint military exercises now that the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 has been signed into law, an American think tank scholar said in an article published Tuesday.

In the article published by the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), June Teufel Dreyer, a professor of political science at the University of Miami and a senior fellow in FPRI’s Asia Program, said Beijing has adopted what might be called an “anaconda strategy” to force Taiwan to surrender.

Continue Reading