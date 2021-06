FPRI’s Nada Bakos Featured on MSNBC/Yahoo News

Nada Bakos

August 18, 2018

Yahoo News

John Brennan fired back at Donald Trump in his first on-camera interview since the president revoked his security clearance. The Rev. Al Sharpton, filling in for Joy Reid, discusses why many see this as political retaliation. Former CIA Analyst Nada Bakos weighs in on the issue of Trump and revoking security clearances.

