FPRI's Richard Kraemer Featured in Wiener Zeitung

Wiener Zeitung

But a recent report by the Foreign Policy Research Institute questions Russian denials. The report cites new evidence from the investigators – including extensive confessions of the defendants, recorded telephone conversations between Russian intelligence agents and Serb nationalists involved in the coup, and direct cash flows from Moscow – which substantiate suspicions of Moscow’s authorship of the alleged coup. The Russian secret service GRU would have been as ruthless as slovenly.

