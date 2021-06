FPRI’s Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein Quoted in Washington Post

Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein

September 21, 2018

Washington Post

Increased sanctions-busting efforts have helped only marginally, as the bulk of North Korea’s marketable coal remains on the docks, said Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, associate scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and co-editor of North Korean Economy Watch.

“There is still a great deal of pressure,” Silberstein said. Bulky items such as coal “don’t seem to be getting across,” he said.

