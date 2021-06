FPRI’s Clint Watts Quoted in Daily Beast

Clint Watts

September 27, 2018

Daily Beast

“There’s been no deterrence to Russian hacking,” said former FBI counterterrorism agent Clint Watts, a research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “And as long as there’s no deterrence, they’re not going to stop, and they’re going to get more and more sophisticated.”

