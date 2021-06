FPRI’s Clint Watts Quoted in Washington Post

Clint Watts

September 13, 2018

Washington Post

Former FBI special agent Clint Watts, a distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, tells me, “The details are loose on what this order really does, but my interpretation is this focuses sanctions on the ‘doers’ of malign influence and not the ‘decision-makers’ committing to an influence campaign against America.”

Continue Reading