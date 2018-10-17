FPRI’s Josh Krasna Quoted in Jewish News Syndicate

Joshua Krasna

October 17, 2018

Jewish News Syndicate

Joshua Krasna, an expert on strategic and political developments in the Arab world at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies and a senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told JNS that the current drama surrounding Khashoggi “affects Israel indirectly because it does have a relationship with Saudi Arabia, which existed for a long time, but in a very unofficial, noncommittal way. These relationships are like mushrooms. They grow best in darkness.”

