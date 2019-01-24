Announcing the New FPRI Logo

January 24, 2019

Big news! The Foreign Policy Research Institute is pleased to announce an updated brand identity. You’ll see the new look on our website and social media and even at our events; very soon, the changes will appear in all of our publications as well. We believe the new look better matches what we’ve become: an incubator of ideas and thoughtful debate on foreign policy and national security. Please be patient with us during the transition—as bumps are bound to occur during the switch.



Since our founding in 1955, we’ve more or less stuck to variations on the tried and true globe motif. But in the last few years, we’ve grown and changed quite a bit: we launched new initiatives, expanded the scope of our research, and reached an increasingly diverse audience. The old look no longer reflected the innovative organization we have become. It was time for a change.



Our design goal was to modernize our look and better emphasize our mission: to bring the insights of scholarship to bear on foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. The new FPRI eagle draws inspiration from the U.S. national emblem, the bald eagle, and serves to emphasize our dedication to the nation’s interests and values, whether offering ideas, educating the American public, or championing civic literacy.



We hope you like FPRI’s new look and thank you for your continued support!