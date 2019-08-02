New FPRI Appointments

August 2, 2019

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of five new senior fellows: Michael Auslin (Hoover Institution), Andrew Drwiega (an independent defense journalist), Afshon Ostovar (Naval Postgraduate School), Timothy Sayle (University of Toronto), and Leslie Schumacher (Germantown Academy).

We also announce the appointment of Jakub Grygiel (Catholic University) as Book Review Editor of Orbis, FPRI’s quarterly journal of world affairs.

Michael Auslin

Michael Auslin is a Senior Fellow in FPRI’s Asia Program and our Program on National Security. He is the Payson J. Treat Fellow in Contemporary Asia in Contemporary Asian Studies at the Hoover Institution and was director of Japan Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. He taught Japanese history at Yale University. He is author of the forthcoming book Asia’s New Geopolitics: Reshaping the Indo-Pacific In the 21st Century (Hoover Institution Press) and The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region (Yale University Press, 2017). He writes regularly for the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Policy, and is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Andrew Drwiega

Andrew Drwiega, a senior fellow in FPRI’s Program on National Security, is a senior independent defense and aviation editor and journalist. He is Editor-in-Chief of the defense magazines Armada International and Asian Military Review (owned by the MediaTransasia Group, Bangkok, Thailand). Over the years Andrew has also been a contributor to Jane’s Defence Weekly (IHS Jane’s), Military Technology (Möench Publishing, Germany), Aerospace (Royal Aerospace Society), Mittler Report (Germany); Air International (Key Publishing), and others. He has a particular focus strategic affairs as well as military rotorcraft. Andrew has reported on attachment with British and American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan on a total of six occasions between 2005 – 2010 (three times each country), twice with the United States Marine Corps and four times with the UK’s Joint Helicopter Command.

Jakub Grygiel

Jakub Grygiel is Book Review Editor of Orbis, FPRI’s journal of world affairs. He is an Associate Professor at the Catholic University of America. In 2017-18, he was a senior advisor to the Secretary of State in the Office of Policy Planning, working on European affairs. Previously, he was a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis and and on the faculty of SAIS at Johns Hopkins University. He is the author of Return of the Barbarians (Cambridge University Press, 2018), Great Powers and Geopolitical Change (JHU Press, 2006), and co-author with Wess Mitchell of The Unquiet Frontier (Princeton University Press, 2016). His articles have appeared in Foreign Affairs, The American Interest, and Orbis.

Afshon Ostovar

Afshon Ostovar is a Senior Fellow in FPRI’s Middle East Program. He is the Associate Chair for Research and an Assistant Professor of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School. He was formerly a Research Scientist in the Center for Strategic Studies at CNA, a not-for-profit research organization in the Washington D.C. area. Previously, he was a Fellow at the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point and has taught at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Ostovar’s research focuses on conflict, strategy, and security issues in the Middle East, with a focus on Iran and its regional allies. His award-winning book, Vanguard of the Imam: Religion, Politics, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (Oxford University Press, 2016), explores the rise of Iran’s most powerful armed force—the IRGC—and its role in politics, strategic decision making, and as a military actor in the Syria and Iraq conflicts. Dr. Ostovar is currently writing a new book on the strategic competition between regional states in the Middle East since 9/11.

Timothy Sayle

Timothy Andrews Sayle is a Senior Fellow at FPRI’s Center for the Study of America and the West. He is Assistant Professor of History and Senior Fellow of the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History at the University of Toronto. His book Enduring Alliance: A History of NATO and the Postwar Global Order was published by Cornell University Press in 2019. He is also a principal co-investigator and editor of an oral history project examining President George W. Bush’s decision to “surge” troops to Iraq in 2007; a volume of the oral history will be published by Cornell University Press in Fall 2019. His research on NATO, Canadian-American relations, and intelligence issues has been published in the International Journal, Historical Journal, Cold War History, Canadian Military History, and Intelligence & National Security and in several edited books.

Leslie Schumacher

Leslie Schumacher is a Senior Fellow in FPRI’s Center for the Study of America and the West. He is a historian of Europe and the Middle East, focusing on nationalism, imperialism, and migration in the Mediterranean Sea and its basin from the 1700s to the present day. From 2016 to 2019, Dr. Schumacher served as the David H. Burton Fellow & Visiting Assistant Professor of History at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and is now a history teacher at Germantown Academy. Dr. Schumacher has also taught at SUNY-New Paltz, Hamline University, and the Sant’Anna Institute in Sorrento, Italy. He has held research fellowships at Harvard University and the University of London. Dr. Schumacher received his PhD in modern European and Middle Eastern history from the University of Minnesota. He was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts In 2017 and serves on the Board of Directors of Britain and the World.