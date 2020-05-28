Foreign Policy Research Institute appoints Joseph de Weck and Adam Rawnsley as Fellows

May 28, 2020

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointments of Joseph de Weck as a European Security Initiative Fellow, and Adam Rawnsley as a National Security Program Fellow.

Mr. de Weck writes a monthly column on French foreign policy for the Berlin Policy Journal of the German Council on Foreign Relations and heads the Europe research at a macroeconomic and geopolitical risk consultancy. He has a background in financial and trade diplomacy, coordinating Switzerland’s financial services policy towards the EU and serving as Secretary to the Swiss government’s Brexit task force. He holds a BSc from the London School of Economics and a MA from Sciences Po Paris and the University of St Gallen. His research at FPRI will focus on European and Eurasian security issues.

Mr. Rawnsley is a reporter for The Daily Beast. He has written extensively about national security issues for a range of publications, including WIRED, Foreign Policy, and Bellingcat. Rawnsley’s work leverages open source investigative techniques with traditional reporting and focuses on the intersection of technology and security. His research at FPRI will focus on illicit procurement issues in the Middle East and open source investigations.