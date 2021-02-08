Thomas Shattuck Cited by Quartz on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Thomas J. Shattuck

February 8, 2021

“While unenviable, the stuck-in-the-middle position of TSMC—and by extension, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry as a whole—may at least provide some measure of stability, argues Thomas Shattuck, a research associate at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

“While TSMC’s current situation is not ideal, being stuck in the middle of a tech war is perhaps the best, most stable situation available for now,” he wrote in a recent research paper, because neither the US nor China can afford to lose TSMC.”

