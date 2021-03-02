Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information
FPRI News

Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information

  • March 2, 2021
Home / News / Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information

Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information

  • March 2, 2021

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is awarding a small grant of up to $10,000 to support the institute’s Asia program. The program is focused on deepening understanding of the Indo-Pacific region and its importance for American foreign policy in the twenty-first century. FPRI is particularly interested in proposals that focus on any of the following areas: 

  1. Great power competition, with a focus on U.S. alliances 
  2. Democracy and Governance
  3. The future of U.S.-Indian relations
  4. Maritime issues

The proposed project must contribute to FPRI’s core mission of educating and informing policymakers about regional issues and their relevance to American interests and the recipient would be expected to work with the Director of Research and Asia Program Director on follow-on projects and other activities to support FPRI’s Asia Program. The proposed project must include two deliverables, including a policy length report (at least 3,000 words, but not more than 10,000 words) and at least one op-ed length piece. This grant does not fund: 

  • Long-term academic or policy research projects
  • Publication subventions
  • Administrative or institutional operating costs
  • Indirect cost

The program will, instead, fund a stipend for the researcher (and could be split if the project is collaborative). The recipient will have the title of Senior Fellow/Fellow in FPRI’s Asia program for a period of at least one year and be eligible for renewal upon the end of the small grant period.

Proposal Submission Instructions

Dr. Aaron Stein will manage the small grants process. Please submit the following information to lpedro@fpri.org by April 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm EST.

  •  Proposal narrative (approximately 5 pages) that answers the following questions:
  • What is the project about? Please describe the research or policy question and its relevance for US interests.
  • What are your project activities and what is the timeline? Please describe the major steps from start to finish and explain how you intend to complete the project during the proposed period.
  • What particular skills and experience do you have that would qualify you for this fellowship and beyond your individual project? How will your skills and past experience contribute to the overall growth and impact of FPRI’s Asia Program?
  • What impact do you hope to achieve? Please discuss potential short term impacts alongside prospects of continuation for the project that might translate into medium and long-term impact.
  • Curriculum Vitae for potential researchers