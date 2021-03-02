Call for Submissions: Asia Program Small Grant Information

A nation must think before it acts.
The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is awarding a small grant of up to $10,000 to support the institute’s Asia program. The program is focused on deepening understanding of the Indo-Pacific region and its importance for American foreign policy in the twenty-first century. FPRI is particularly interested in proposals that focus on any of the following areas:
The proposed project must contribute to FPRI’s core mission of educating and informing policymakers about regional issues and their relevance to American interests and the recipient would be expected to work with the Director of Research and Asia Program Director on follow-on projects and other activities to support FPRI’s Asia Program. The proposed project must include two deliverables, including a policy length report (at least 3,000 words, but not more than 10,000 words) and at least one op-ed length piece. This grant does not fund:
The program will, instead, fund a stipend for the researcher (and could be split if the project is collaborative). The recipient will have the title of Senior Fellow/Fellow in FPRI’s Asia program for a period of at least one year and be eligible for renewal upon the end of the small grant period.
Proposal Submission Instructions
Dr. Aaron Stein will manage the small grants process. Please submit the following information to lpedro@fpri.org by April 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm EST.