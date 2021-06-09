Announcing the Bernard Lewis Fellowship

June 9, 2021

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Bernard Lewis Fellowship. Senior Fellow Wolfgang G. Schwanitz will serve as the inaugural holder of this fellowship.

A historian of the Middle East, Wolfgang G. Schwanitz holds a Ph.D. in Middle Eastern Studies from Leipzig University, has taught at five German and American universities, and served as head of Middle Eastern history at the Academy of Science in Berlin. Dr. Schwanitz has also been a visiting fellow at the French Center in Cairo, Princeton University, and the German Historical Institute in Washington, D.C. He is a native of East Germany and was raised in Egypt.

He is a specialist in comparative and transregional studies of modern international relations between the United States, the Middle East, and Europe. Dr. Schwanitz is author of ten books and the editor of ten volumes, among them Germany and the Middle East 1871-1945; Islam in Europe, Revolts in the Middle East; Nazis, Islamists, and the Making of the Modern Middle East (with Barry Rubin); and yearly The Middle East Mosaic 2015-2019. His works have been translated into eight languages.

The Bernard Lewis Fellowship is named after the late Bernard Lewis, one of the world’s foremost historians of Islam and the Middle East. Dr. Lewis’ research spanned multiple aspects of the Islamic world, from its interactions with the West to analyses of its modern dilemmas. His influential works include: The Middle East and West; The Crisis of Islam: Holy War and Unholy Terror; What Went Wrong: The Clash Between Islam and Modernity in the Middle East; The Middle East: A Brief History of the Last 2,000 Years; The Emergence of Modern Turkey; and Islam and the West.