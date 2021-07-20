Announcing The Global Demons Podcast

July 20, 2021

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the Global Demons Podcast. Hosted by best-selling author Robert D. Kaplan, this 13-episode bi-weekly podcast features interviews with preeminent foreign policy experts discussing the critical issues and challenges facing the U.S. and its allies in this new era of great power rivalry.

The podcast will cover the United States’ relations with China and Russia, and the impact of current and future pandemics, climate change, widespread cyber-attacks, and other grave threats to peace and security in the 21st Century.

The first three episodes will be released on August 5th, with the following episodes airing every two weeks thereafter. All episodes will be able on the FPRI Website, as well as iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listeners will also be eligible to win a signed copy of Kaplan’s latest book, The Good American: The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, The U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian just by subscribing to this podcast.

Robert D. Kaplan is the Robert Strausz-Hupé Chair in Geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He is the bestselling author of nineteen books on foreign affairs and travel translated into many languages, including The Good American, The Revenge of Geography, Asia’s Cauldron, Monsoon, The Coming Anarchy, and Balkan Ghosts. For three decades Kaplan reported on foreign affairs for The Atlantic. He was a member of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board and the U. S. Navy’s Executive Panel. Foreign Policy magazine twice named him one of the world’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”