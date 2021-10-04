Announcing the Baltic Ways Podcast

October 4, 2021

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to introduce Baltic Ways, a new podcast created in partnership with the Association for the Advancement of Baltic Studies (AABS).

Baltic Ways provides listeners insights and interviews about the Baltic states. It is hosted by Dr. Indra Ekmanis, Baltic Sea Fellow and Editor of Baltic Bulletin at FPRI. The podcast explores the past, present, and future of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—and the many ways that these three countries impact the politics, history, and culture of the region and beyond.

The podcast’s title is a reference to the Baltic Way demonstration of 1989, in which 2 million Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians joined hands in a 690-kilometer human chain in protest of Soviet occupation. The logo draws inspiration from the Spīdola radios produced at VEF in Riga, Latvia, in the 1970s.

The first episode, Reframing the Baltic States: An Interview with Andres Kasekamp, is available to stream on FPRI’s website, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you stream your podcasts. New episodes will launch monthly.

To be the first to know about new episodes and to follow the latest research and events from the Baltic Initiative, subscribe to our Baltic newsletter here.

The Association for the Advancement of Baltic Studies

The AABS promotes research and education in Baltic Studies by sponsoring meetings and conferences, supporting publications, sustaining a program of scholarships, grants, and prizes, and disseminating news of current interest in Baltic Studies. Founded on December 1, 1968, at the first conference on Baltic Studies at the University of Maryland, the AABS is an international educational and scholarly non-profit organization. The primary function of the association is to provide an open forum where scholars can present their views on all facets of inquiry connected to Baltic Studies.

The Foreign Policy Research Institute

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is dedicated to producing the highest quality scholarship and nonpartisan policy analysis focused on crucial foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. We educate those who make and influence policy, as well as the public at large, through the lens of history, geography, and culture. The Baltic Initiative in FPRI’s Eurasia Program analyzes the geopolitics, geo-economics, defense and security issues of the Baltic Sea region, and their role in European security as well as their implications to the United States.